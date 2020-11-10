1/1
Ray Jex Chatwin
1930 ~ 2020
Ray Chatwin, 90, of South Jordan, Utah passed through the veil into the arms of his eternal companion, Velene McFadden Chatwin on Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born on April 3, 1930 in Salt Lake City. Ray loved his family, sports, serving others and was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 80 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities. He has 7 children and raised them in Taylorsville and South Jordan, Utah. Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2020.
