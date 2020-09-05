1/1
Raye Hawkes DePalmo
1928 - 2020
Raye Hawkes DePalmo
1928~2020
Our beautiful mother, Raye Hawkes DePalmo of 92 years, gently left this life August 29, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family, while residing in the peaceful mountains of Oakley, Utah.
Raye was born in 1928, in Preston, Idaho, to Claude and Della Hawkes. Roy DePalmo captured her heart and they were married in Elko, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, with their two daughters. They raised their family in Salt Lake and made many good friends along their journey. Her parents were schoolteachers and instilled in her a deep love of reading and continual learning. Raye joined a ladies book club in 1960, which she attended monthly for 60 years. She treasured her friends from book clubs, bridge clubs, and her golfing group. Raye worked for many years as an x-ray technician and enjoyed her co-workers at the Salt Lake Clinic. She loved her flower gardens and sewing. Raye served faithfully in many callings in the LDS church. She loved Relief Society and attended the temple often with her husband. Raye delighted in her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and remains very proud of each of them. Raye was lovingly cared for by her two daughters in their homes for the past seven years.
Raye is survived by her daughters Diane (Doug), Linda (David), seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law Charles DePalmo (Phyllis). She was joyfully reunited with her parents, husband Roy, granddaughter Marisa, and sister Claudia Teuscher (DeMar). She has also joined her half-siblings Ron (Verna), Stan (Virginia), Gordon (Geneva), Sandra Noall (Harold) and Gene Hawkes, and her sister-in-law Virginia Pollard (Dean).
We express our gratitude to her many dear and loyal friends who have enriched her life. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Wasatch Memorial Park, where she will be interred beside her husband. In place of flowers, please donate to Primary Children's Hospital.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
May God’s loving kindness God’s loving kindness and comfort help you and your family through this very difficult time. Psalms 119:76
September 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
