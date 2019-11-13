Home

1936 - 2019
Rayel Jensen
1936 ~ 2019
Rayel Jensen, 83, left this life on November 8, 2019 surrounded by his loving family to be reunited with his eternal sweetheart, Jerrianne. He was born on October 8, 1936 in Cedar City, UT. Rayel married Jerrianne Orr in March 1954 and together they raised their family on Mountain View Drive in Sandy, UT. Services will be held on Thursday, November 14 at 11:00 am, Mt. Jordan Ward House, 9331 S 300 E, Sandy, UT. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment, Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 S 700 E, Sandy.
For a full obituary, please visit www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019
