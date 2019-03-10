Home

Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home
4760 South State Street
Murray, UT
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
LDS Chapel
67 West Clay Park Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
67 West Clay Park Drive
Murray, UT
View Map
Raymond A. Limberg


Raymond A. Limberg Obituary
Raymond A. Limberg
1925 ~ 2019
Raymond Axel Limberg passed away peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019 of complications incident to age. Ray was born on January 25, 1925 to Axel Rudolph Limberg and Elsa Otilla Borg.
Ray married the love of his life, Erma Stenquist, on August 2, 1944 and they enjoyed 73 years of marriage together. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. Ray was a lifelong resident of Murray, Utah.
Ray was a volunteer and later full-time Firefighter for Murray City. Ray was the first Firefighter hired full time. Dad served the citizens of Murray for over 40 years. He served as a Firefighter, EMT, Captain, and Assistant Chief. Firefighting was in his blood. Ray served in the U.S. Coast Guard during World War II and was a Firefighter on a fireboat. His father, Axel, was also a Firefighter. He has a son, grandson, and great-granddaughter that have followed him into the fire service, making 5 generations of Firefighters in his family.
Ray loved fishing, hunting, camping, and the great outdoors. He especially loved the camping site at Lemons Grove property in Francis, Utah. He loved his yard and gardening. His yard was the envy of the neighborhood. Ray was one of a kind. He was such a fun grandpa. All of the grandkids adored him. He was always able to relate to them on their level. Dad was always proud of and embraced his Swedish heritage.
Ray is survived by son, David (Shanna) Limberg; daughter, Sharon (Holger) Tillmann; daughter, Diane (Bob) Staley; and brother Laury (Diane) Limberg; 12 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, 1 brother, 2 sisters, 1 grandchild, 1 great-grandchild, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held on Wed., March 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Chapel located at 67 West Clay Park Drive, Murray, Utah, with a viewing at the church prior to the services from 9:30-10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff at Canyon Creek Assisted Living and Brighton (Bristol) Hospice for the compassionate care given to Dad.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 10, 2019
