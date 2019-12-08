|
|
Raymond C. Kartchner
1939 - 2019
With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden, accidental death of our husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Raymond is the firstborn son of Clinton and Merle Kartchner. He took that responsibility seriously and always strived to be a good son, husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He graduated from Granite High. He graduated with honors from the University of Utah and received his Masters Degree from the University of Washington.
Ray married his high school sweetheart Lola Hansen in 1959. Together they welcomed six children to their family: Kelly, Todd, Kristin, Angela, Christopher and Ryan. He leaves behind their partners, eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. They are his finest legacy and joy. He will always love them. We will always love him.
Throughout his life, he taught at many different schools and touched thousands of lives. He loved playing the piano and making beautiful things in his workshop. He loved to travel and he loved to talk! We remember fondly his wit, wisdom, kindness and compassion. Keep the flowers and throw the weeds away. Those who are fortunate to have known him, loved him and been loved by him are indeed lucky. Although he wasn't ready to leave us, we hope there is a grand reunion in Heaven. God be with you, until we meet again.
We will celebrate his life on December 16, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Interment will be Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mountain View Memorial Estates. We invite you to join us and share in our joy and sorrow. Funeral arrangements by Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. Online thoughts may be shared at [email protected]
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15, 2019