Raymond C. Perry Jr.
1923 ~ 2020
Ray was born October 6, 1923 in Lansing, Michigan and passed away at his home in Murray on June 11, 2020 at the age of 96. He married Mary Jane Perry on September 10, 1946 in the United Church at Ovid, Michigan. They had graduated together with the June class of 1941 from Ovid Hight School, six months before Pearl Harbor.
He was trained as a Petroleum Geologist having received both an undergraduate degree (1948) and a graduate degree (1951) from Michigan State University. He later received and MBA (1964) from the University of Utah.
Ray served in the US Army, including 11 months in Europe from November 1942 to February 1946. As a Reservist, he was recalled to active duty in December 1951, during the Korean War, and served again for nearly two years. The active and reserve time enabled him to retire as a Colonel (USA Retired).
Ray and Jane had lived in the Holladay and Murray areas since arriving from Turkey in 1960. He is survived by numerous scattered nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held in Salt Lake City at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East when such an event is more acceptable. Please visit www.starksfuneral.com for the latest service information.
Final interment will be in the Utah Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bluffdale, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 14, 2020.