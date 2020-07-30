Raymond David Christensen

1937 ~ 2020

Raymond David Christensen, age 83 passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 in South Jordan, UT. Raymond was born on June 5, 1937 in Lyman, Utah to the parents of Paul D. Christensen and Genevieve Busenbark. He was the youngest and the last surviving of his 8 siblings. He was formerly married to Marlene Christensen. They had 12 children followed by 12 grandchildren.

Raymond loved his job as a master electrician and assisted with the construction of many power plants in Utah. He enjoyed marathon running, arm wrestling and traveling. He loved food and could out eat just about anyone at most buffets. He loved fishing, feeding the ducks, and snow skiing. One of his favorite pastimes was attending the Jordan River LDS temple. He always put others first and made sure all were comfortable.

Private family services will be held at Memorial Murray Mortuary on Saturday, August 1, 2020. He will be interred at the Murray City Cemetery.



