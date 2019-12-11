|
Raymond E. Stott passed away peacefully in Draper, Utah on December 7, 2019. Ray was born to Edgar Luke and Florence Ricks Stott in Douglas Arizona on January 21, 1931. He was the youngest of six children. He was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of eight, and was an active member all of his life.
Ray met his dear wife, Nedra, in Venice Utah on a blind date while he was attending the University of Utah. They were married in the Mesa Temple on April 17, 1951 and honeymooned on Catalina Island in California.
Ray and Nedra have five married children, Janet (Steve) Draper, UT; JoAnn (Bruce) Oceanside, CA; Bill (Gleny) Irvine, CA; Doug (Sandra) Algonquin, IL and Julie (Rick) Meridian, ID. They are proud of their children and love them dearly. They have 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren who they love very much.
Ray has served faithfully in the Church as a member of a branch presidency, high priest group leader, Sunday school president and ward and stake clerk. While he enjoyed all of his callings, perhaps his two favorites were serving as a stake clerk in California, and in the branch presidency of the Garden Terrace Branch in Murray Utah.
Ray loved aviation, and had a private pilot license. He and Nedra flew together often, and he flew for the Civil Air Patrol in Elko, Nevada. Ray worked for United Airlines in Human Resources for 38 years, and retired from United in 1992. Ray had many other interests including playing piano, building model airplanes, restoring old Volkswagen beetles, skiing, and cooking.
Ray was preceded in death by his father and mother, a sister, Agnes Leah, and brothers Keith, Lynde, William Earl and a grandson Richard Ray Melfe. He is survived by his spouse, Nedra, who lives in Draper, UT, 5 children and a sister, Lila Riczo, who lives in Ohio.
Ray was a gentle man whose testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was seen in how he lived his life of service.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14th 2019 at 11am at the Winder 7th Ward Chapel, 4350 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A viewing will be held from 10-10:45am prior to the service. Ray will be interred at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park and Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah. To offer condolences or share memories please visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 11, 2019