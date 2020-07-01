Raymond Felix Harmon
Raymond Felix Harmon
1944~2020
Ray Harmon passed away on June 29, 2020. Please view the full obituary at www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
June 30, 2020
Life long friend. Rest in Peace Ray and thank you for all you taught me and always been a true friend. Your pain is now gone and you are in the arms of our Lord Jesus.
Joe Gabardi
Friend
