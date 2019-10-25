|
Raymond Herbert Neville
1939 ~ 2019
Raymond Herbert Neville died peacefully on 14 October 2019 at his home in Kaysville, Utah. Ray was born on 23 March 1939 to Walter Curtis Neville and Edith Frances Maw. He has two older siblings and one younger sibling living; Adrienne, Walter, and Pam.
Ray grew up in Salt Lake City and Ogden. He graduated from Ogden High School in June of 1957. He attended Weber College shortly after high school and met his sweetheart, Carol Parker. Carol and Ray left to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the same time. Ray served in the French speaking mission from 1959 to 1961 in France and Switzerland. Ray and Carol were married for all eternity in the Logan temple on 16 February 1962.
After marriage, Ray and Carol moved to Logan, Utah and attended Utah State University. Ray received a BS in Mathematics and a MS in Applied Statistics and Computer Science. He attended Stevens Institute of Technology and the University of Kentucky for graduate work in Mathematical Statistics for three years.
Ray enjoyed the outdoors. He liked to hunt and fish; worked for the Forest Service creating markers and trails in the Uintah's; worked in Yellowstone National Park; gold panning, hiking, and being a lumberjack in the King's Forest.
He was a father of four children; nine grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and five step great grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Craig Neville (Idaho), Collette (Ron) Wilkes (Idaho), Scott (Jennifer Hewlett) Neville (Wisconsin), and Keith (Emily Christiansen) Neville (Utah); his siblings, Adrienne (Bill) Baker (Washington), Walter (Josephine Van De Nieuwe Giessen) Neville (Utah), and Pam (David) Murray (Michigan); and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, mother and father, and grandchild, Olivia Neville.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, 2 November 2019 at 10 am at the Kaysville East Stake Center, 201 South 600 East, Kaysville, Utah. Ray will be interred in the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden next to his wife.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 25, 2019