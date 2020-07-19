1/2
Raymond James Maynard
1949 - 2020
Raymond James Maynard
1949 ~ 2020
Our beloved husband, papa, dad, uncle, son and brother, returned home unexpectedly to his Father in Heaven on July 13, 2020. He came into the world on December 31, 1949.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Summerhill Stake Center, 12110 S. 1300 W. Riverton, UT. A viewing will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT.
His family considers themselves lucky they are stuck together for eternity.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required for viewing and services. For more information and instructions on how to access the service via Zoom, please see www.broomheadfuneralhome.com

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
JUL
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Summerhill Stake Center
Funeral services provided by
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
July 18, 2020
Wendy, I am so very sorry for your loss. May your faith, family, friends, and wonderful memories comfort you in your grief. Many are mourning with you.
Dee Oviatt
Classmate
July 18, 2020
Wendy We are so sorry to hear about Ray. You and your family are in our prayers. Alven and Kris Gines
Friend
July 18, 2020
Work in the military can be very frustrating at times. More than once I went to Ray in this state of concern over some issue or another. He was always always always cheerful and uplifting. When I close my eyes I can still see his smile. I look forward to seeing it again!
Andrew Wood
Military
July 18, 2020
Ive known Ray for a short 25 years. Outstanding man in ALL aspects of life... and a damn good friend. Thanks for the memories pard!
Darren Stirland
Friend
July 18, 2020
Ray was such a pillar of our community and a help to all around him. He was so kind to us and our family, and such a great example of down-to-earth goodness, with his endearing touch of humor. We pray Heavenly Father grants you, his family, peace and comfort even as you miss him for a time--as do we all. Love, Lynn and Louann Packham
Lynn and Louann Packham
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
Such a great Father, Husband and great guy... a pure soul that loved everyone. He will be missed but never forgotten. Rest in peace Ray.
Jeff Savage
Friend
July 17, 2020
Our deepest sympathy. My he Rest In Peace...
Morgan and Karen Ewell
Family
July 17, 2020
From the ability to change a water pump and radiator in less than 15 minutes to watching you smile at everyone you see in Disneyland I have always been so impressed with the way that you made things better by just being involved. I will miss so many things about you and your legacy carries on. Thank you for sharing your testimony with me by the way you lived.
Karl Mckenzie
Son
July 17, 2020
It is an honor to have served with Ray and to call him Friend, Mentor and Brother. The amount of respect I have for him is without measure. Rest well my friend your watch has ended.
Jim Larson
Military
