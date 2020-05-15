|
|
September 18, 1952 ~ May 7, 2020
Raymond Keith Steele began his earthly mission, September 18, 1952, in LaMesa, California, born the third of three children to Parley Keith Steele and Julia Boyter Steele. Our dear sweet brother, son, father, grandfather, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 67.
In 1955, when Ray was three years old, he and his family moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and lived in a quaint store-front home called, "Keith's Hobby House". Ray joined the family in the hobby business, loving life and gaining a wide circle of friends. At the age of five, he was stocking shelves with propellers, paint and balsa wood while waiting on customers. He lived in a kid's dream world, filled with miniature cars, trains, boats, and airplanes, never deciding which genre he loved best. Traditionally, every Thanksgiving Day, the family decorated the store in preparation for Christmas. They were each given a showcase to create a nice display with the promise of a prize for the one who did the best job. Ray always won!
Ray was baptized and confirmed a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, September 30, 1960, in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Square, having a strong testimony of the gospel and great faith in his Heavenly Father's plan.
When Ray was ten years old, in 1962, he and his family moved to a lovely home on Lake Street, filling his life with added friends and awesome new experiences. As Ray grew, he participated in all sports, playing baseball, basketball, and skiing the snow-laden slopes. In high school he participated on the swim team, and the tennis team. He was an amazing marksman. Liberty Park was his haven for ice skating, fishing, and flying model airplanes. He had a zest for hiking and boating. We remember his laughter and enthusiasm, playing hard and working even harder, literally embracing the great outdoors as if it was his first and last time to see its grandeur.
Ray attended Sumner Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High, and graduated from South High School, Class of '71. For many years, Ray volunteered to read and record book-readings at the blind center, never imagining he would one day lose his own eyesight. Ray loved music and played the Hawaiian steel guitar. He sang in the school choir and was an avid Boy Scout.
Ray and his good friend, Barrie Brewer, were unicycle buddies. It wasn't long before the entire neighborhood followed suit. They proficiently learned to ride and performed their skills in the Thirty-first Ward Roadshow of the Salt Lake Park Stake, June 30, 1965.
On a new family adventure in the summer of 1970, it was decided to try "motel business" in Anaheim, CA, with an adjoining café. Ray and Barrie thought of "sunshine" and "surfing" and planned to remodel the café and run it by themselves. How hard could that be... frying eggs, bacon and serving hot cocoa? Little did they know. Per Barrie, "Our feeble attempt to remodel and operate the adjoining café had all the makings for a classic TV sitcom. Wow... the lessons learned could have filled volumes." First and foremost, they learned surfing was NOT for them.
After the "motel days", Ray returned to Salt Lake City with his family and lived in a lovely home on Wasatch Drive, still spending most of his time at the Hobby House (1955-1983). He attended the Monument Park Ward, serving in many capacities. He found a new interest in construction work. This combined his yen for exercise, fresh air, sunshine, and the ability to be creative, all in one, in his quest for life outdoors.
Upon graduating from high school, he was called to serve in the Florida South Mission, 1972-1974. This surprised him because of his fluency in the German language. Two weeks into his mission, he was able to teach the gospel to a large non-English speaking German family. Later, he taught another large family. So many converts, in fact, that a German speaking branch was organized.
After Ray's mission, he returned home and fulfilled his life-long ambition of becoming a pilot, certified as an airline transport pilot, with multi-engine, commercial, and instrument ratings. He was skilled and masterful at his craft. He flew air ambulance for both Life Flight and AirMed for many years; instrumental in aiding and saving countless lives. During inclement weather, he always marveled how the skies would magically open, allowing him to transport through a shaft of light and clear visibility. He was an amazing flight instructor and owned and operated his own flight school and charter operation, called Pro Flight. He flew Lear Jets, MU2 Marquis, Beechcraft B-200s with over 12,000 hours, to his credit. Ray was honored to receive the "Pilot of the Year" award by the Utah Pilots Association.
February 5, 1976, he married his dear sweet friend, Edith Elisa Smith, in the Provo Utah Temple, uniting his family for time and all eternity. They were blessed with three children, Shayne Steele, Rondi (Shaun) Sterzer, and Kari (Todd) Overson. Ray adored his precious grandchildren, Gage, Zack, Jurnee, Grayson, Zayden, and Lachlan. Ray is survived by this beautiful family, along with his brother, Clifford (Gloria) Steele and his sister, DeLores Steele Silfvast; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Julia Steele, and niece, Cindy Steele.
When Ray's health started to wane, he faced life fearlessly with his strong will and great determination, forging through seemingly endless trials. Ray lived more life in his first 30 years, than most people do in 100. He fought the battles valiantly and never relented to defeat. He and his family will be forever grateful for the donors that gave him prolonged life with two kidney transplants. Indeed, he witnessed miracles. We will remember him as being kind, tender, loving, methodical and astute; always showing great understanding and compassion for those around him. He was happiest when surrounded by his family and friends, along with his loyal companion pets that would never leave his side. We will remember his example and emulate his strength as we strive to smile through our sorrows at his passing. Until we meet again... fly high and higher, on and onward. We love you, Raymond.
A celebration of Ray's life will be held at a later time.
Published in Deseret News on May 15, 2020