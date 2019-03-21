Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Raymond "Ray" Lemke


Raymond "Ray" Lemke Obituary
Raymond "Ray"
Lemke
1930 ~ 2019
Sandy, UT-Our beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Ray founded Lemke Concrete Construction Company and was known as 'The Bear.' A devout Christian, Ray attended Salt Lake Christian Center and Canyons Church.
Ray is survived by his wife Ella, three children; Steve (Renee) Lemke, Shar Austin, Denise (Tom) Haycock; four grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, AJ, and Michael and one great granddaughter, Kindra. Ray was preceded in death by his grandson Matthew Lemke.
Funeral services will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. preceded by a viewing from 12:30 to 1:40 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 E. 10600 S. Sandy, UT. A full obituary is available and online condolences may be made at www.larkinmortuary.com/obituaries/. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . The family would like to thank the many insulin nurses who cared for Ray. We are sure he is happy that you are no longer poking him!
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019
