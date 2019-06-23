|
|
In Loving Memory
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Raymond Scott Allred passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side and welcomed back to his Heavenly Father the morning of June 14, 2019 in Loa, Utah. Ray enjoyed his last fishing excursion on the night of June 13th, where De asked how was fishing? Ray remarks back well I only caught 2 fish, to say the least he was disappointed. For full obituary please go to www.utahfuneralcare.com
Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019