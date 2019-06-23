Home

POWERED BY

Services
Family Funeral Care Utah
13001 South 3600 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 253-2795
For more information about
Raymond Allred
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Allred
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Scott Allred

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Raymond Scott Allred Obituary
In Loving Memory
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Raymond Scott Allred passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife by his side and welcomed back to his Heavenly Father the morning of June 14, 2019 in Loa, Utah. Ray enjoyed his last fishing excursion on the night of June 13th, where De asked how was fishing? Ray remarks back well I only caught 2 fish, to say the least he was disappointed. For full obituary please go to www.utahfuneralcare.com
Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now