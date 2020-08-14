1/1
Rebecca Ann Streed RPh
1975 - 2020
Rebecca Ann Streed passed away August 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with a rare form of cancer.
Becky was born May 19, 1975 to Lenwood and Betty Streed. She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Becky received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Utah College of Pharmacy. She was employed as a Staff Pharmacist, and Pharmacy Manager for thirteen years with Target Corporation, and subsequently worked for both Rite-Aid and Walgreens.
Although a confirmed introvert, Becky was a rabid Ute fan, a dedicated connoisseur of motion pictures, an avid collector of all things Coca-Cola, and Harry Potter. She loved quality time with her "heart kitty", Sirius, traveling, playing games with her family, spending time at the cabin, and reading. Her brilliant mind and playful outlook on life will be keenly missed by all.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her father Lenwood, and her brother-in-law Lonnie Wilkes. She is survived by her mother, Betty, her brother Gregory (Caralyn) Streed, her sister Karin Wilkes, her nieces Melissa Karin and Michelle Elsie Wilkes, her nephew Daniel Gregory Streed, and her beloved companions Carter and Noggin.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00pm at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 1750 East 3300 South. Friends and family are invited to visit at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, 11:00am-12:30pm prior to the graveside. Please remember to wear a mask and social distance.
An online guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family is available at: HolbrookMortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 14, 2020.
