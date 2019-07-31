|
|
1982 ~ 2019
Rebecca Jackson, 37, passed away July 26th from pneumonia. She was born premature on 7/11/82 in Tucson, AZ, the 5th child of Verla and Harold Jackson. She struggled with limitations from cerebral palsy all her life but her infectious smile was like a beacon of light to all around her. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Edgemont 5th Ward Chapel located at 350 E. 2950 N. Provo, Utah, where Viewings will be held on Thursday, August 1st from 7:00 to 9:00 pm and prior to the service on Friday, August 2nd from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Interment in the Springville Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on July 31, 2019