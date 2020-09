In Loving MemoryOn Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Rebecca Lyn Rasmuson, loving daughter, sister, and aunt passed away at the age of 41. God be with you until we meet again.A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4251 S. 4800 W., West Valley City, UT, with a viewing one hour prior. Due to Covid-19 we ask that those attending the viewing or funeral please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will also be available on Facebook after the services for those who cannot attend. Please see www.valleyviewfh.com for full obituary and streaming link.