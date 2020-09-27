In Loving Memory
On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Rebecca Lyn Rasmuson, loving daughter, sister, and aunt passed away at the age of 41. God be with you until we meet again.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S, West Valley City, UT. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 4251 S. 4800 W., West Valley City, UT, with a viewing one hour prior. Due to Covid-19 we ask that those attending the viewing or funeral please wear a mask and practice social distancing. The funeral will also be available on Facebook after the services for those who cannot attend. Please see www.valleyviewfh.com
for full obituary and streaming link.