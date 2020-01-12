Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Jordan Stake Center
9331 S 300 E
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Jordan Stake Center
9331 S 300 E
View Map
Rebecca Rowland (Becky) Lance


1941 - 2020
Rebecca Rowland (Becky) Lance Obituary
Rebecca (Becky) Rowland Lance
1941 ~ 2020
Our loving mother, grandmother and wife, Rebecca (Becky) Rowland Lance (78), returned to her Heavenly Father on January 8, 2020 after a long battle with health issues.
She was born to Joseph B Rowland and Ada Nilsson Rowland on January 23, 1941 in Ogden, UT. She was the 1st of four daughters. She attended school in Bountiful, and graduated from Bountiful High School. She attended BYU before getting married and later in life she studied Computer Programming at Salt Lake Community College.
Becky met the love of her life, Billy E. Lance on a blind date. The two were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake LDS Temple, October 23, 1964.
Becky is survived by her loving husband Billy, her four beautiful daughters, Anita South (Garth), Brenda Powell, Catherine Lance, Doreen Lance and six wonderful grandchildren, Ambrie D. South, Mackenzie A. South, Drue C. Powell, Landen J Powell, Danny Thomas and Mark J. Thomas, and her sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 13th at Mt. Jordan Stake Center, 9331 S 300 E, 11:00 am, with viewing at 10:00 am. Friends may visit with family on Sunday the 12th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale. Interment, Crescent Cemetery. Send condolences to the family at: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 12, 2020
