Reed Davidson Turnbow passed away on July 22, 2019 with his beautiful, loving wife by his side. Reed lived a full life of joy, service, music and dancing- lots and lots of dancing. He will be missed dearly by his 9 children and 26 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Salem Stake Center, 470 E. Salem Canal Road, Salem, UT. There will be a viewing on Friday, July 26th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the stake center and again on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. prior to the funeral services. Interment will be in the Salem Cemetery. To read the obituary and express condolences visit www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on July 25, 2019