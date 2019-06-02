Reed F. Christensen

June 1, 1938 ~ May 27, 2019

Moroni, UT-Our loving husband, father, and grandfather, Reed Forest Christensen, 80, passed away May 27, 2019 at his home in Moroni, Utah after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born June 1, 1938 to Forest Franklin and Virginia Ruesch Christensen. He married his eternal companion, Myrla Eliason, in the Logan LDS temple on August 21, 1963. They later welcomed two children, nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren to their family. Reed was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He received a degree in agricultural economics from Utah State University and later graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School. He started his career in the banking industry, working for First Security Bank. After an early retirement from banking, Reed went to work doing what he truly loved: farming. He is survived by his wife of fifty-five years, Myrla, children Marilee (Chris) Larsen, Michael (Celeste) Christensen, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and sisters Arlene (Terry) Johansen, and Jeannine (Larry) Hansen. The family would like to give a special thanks to all the health care professionals who have aided in Reed's care and Rasmussen Mortuary for their compassionate service. Funeral services will be held Tuesday June 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Moroni Stake Center. Friends may call Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:00-10:30 at the stake center prior to the services. Interment will be at the Moroni City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on June 2, 2019