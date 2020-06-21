Reed Gene Robertson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Reed's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reed Gene Robertson
1936 ~ 2020
A fond farewell to Reed Gene Robertson. He was born on February 22, 1936 in Spanish Fork, UT to Mary Zella (Nielsen) Robertson and Reed Ogilvey Robertson, being the first of four children. He grew up mainly in Salt Lake City and graduated from South High School in 1954. He served in the US Air force from 1956 to 1959 as an airplane mechanic. While he was stationed at St. Lawrence, KS he met and fell in love with Mary Carolyn Blosser. They were married on June 24, 1960 in Salt Lake City, UT where they lived there the remainder of their lives. He worked at Hercules Aerospace (now part of Northrup Grumann) as a rocket motor tester for 35 years before retiring in 1998.
Gene was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing and motor boating. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and ATV's. He was a skilled woodworker whose many projects filled homes of extended family members over the years. Gene will be best known for his kindness and service to others and could always be counted on to lend a helping hand. In later years, he spent many hours updating genealogy along with modernizing and cataloging family photography.
He is survived by his sisters Mary Robertson and Linda Robertson, son Tom Robertson (Rosie) and grandchildren Mackensie Felix, Sierra Wilensky, Reed D. Robertson and Rowena Robertson. Preceded in Death by his parents Reed Robertson and Zella (Nielsen) Robertson, his sister LaNila Marchant (William) and his daughters Melissa Anne Wilensky (Peter) and Susie Jeanne Felix (Ken).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved