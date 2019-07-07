Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Welby 4th Ward
9367 S. 4000 W
West Jorda, UT
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
8:45 AM - 9:45 AM
Welby Stake Center
8841 S. 4800 W
West Jordan, UT
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Welby Stake Center
8841 S. 4800 W.
West Jordan, UT
Reed LeRoy Coles


1930 - 2019
Reed LeRoy Coles
1930 ~ 2019
Reed was born on May 5th, 1930, to LeRoy Benjamin and Cora Veda Ellis Coles, in Milo, Idaho. He married Inez Jean Huff on June 10, 1953 in Richmond, Indiana, and later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 19, 1953. He passed away on July 3, 2019 at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home after a long battle with Alzheimer's at the age of 89.
Reed served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints such as, Missionary of Great Lakes Mission; Bishop of the Georgetown Ohio Ward; and Temple Worker in the Jordan River and Oquirrh Mountain, Utah Temples. He also served in the US Army in the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. He was a heavy equipment operator and was also a courier.
His favorite things were fishing, camping, gardening, and most of all his family. He was happiest when he was with his family. He was noted for his great sense of humor and loved to tease. Most of all dad loved his family and we loved him. He will be sorely missed.
Reed was survived by the catch of his life, Inez and children; Danny (Julie), James (Connie), Timothy (Marcy), Joseph (Diane), Lori (James); 27 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren with lots more to come. Brother Bent (Roseann); sister, Beverly (Mike), sister-in-law, Kaye. Preceded in death by son Michael; parents Roy and Cora, sister Arlene and brothers Derold and Gary. We would like to offer our greatest appreciation to all those at the Veterans Home that took such great care of Dad.
A celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at the Welby 4th Ward (9367 S. 4000 W. West Jordan, Utah.) The funeral will be held at the Welby Stake Center (8841 S. 4800 W. West Jordan, Utah) Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation from 8:45-9:45 a.m. Interment, Herriman City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from July 7 to July 8, 2019
