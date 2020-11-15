1938 ~ 2020
Reese Berry Blackhurst, age 82, loving husband and father, passed away at home on Thursday November 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born February 7, 1938 at home in Pleasant Grove, Utah to Rollo and Sarah (Beth) Blackhurst. He was the oldest of five children.
Following high school, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the California Mission. He then married his sweetheart, Sandra Jean Phillips, on June 8, 1962 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had five children. Reese worked as a Utah Highway Patrolman and later as Director of Safety at Savage Services.
He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served as the Bishop of AF 22nd Ward, the BYU 153rd Ward, and Branch President of the Heritage Park Branch. He and his wife, Sandra, served a mission to the New York, Rochester, Hill Cumorah Sites Mission. They also served as Church-Service Missionaries at Temple Square.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra, and five children: Annette (Curtis) Carroll, Steven (Rebecca) Blackhurst, Robert (Jenny) Blackhurst, Brian (Andra) Blackhurst, David (Ashley) Blackhurst. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren (with 2 more on the way). He is also survived by his siblings: Brenda, Michael, Clint, and Marcia.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00am at the Cedar Hills West Stake Center. Due to pandemic restrictions, those wishing to attend can participate via broadcast: https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQATCjC1BqF4x5PZl3zDMIL6uE-4mSao8#dialog
Interment will be at American Fork Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.warenski.com