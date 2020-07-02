1/1
Regina Moore
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In Loving Memory
Regina Moore passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Tate Mortuary, 110 South Main Street, Tooele, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, 12:00 PM at Tate Mortuary, a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:45 AM. Interment will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery. For a full obituary please go to Tatemortuary.com. The Service will be live streamed by going to the following link. https://my.gather.app/remember/regina-moore

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Tate Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Viewing
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Tate Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Tate Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tate Mortuary
110 South Main Street
Tooele, UT 84074
(435) 882-0676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved