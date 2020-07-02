In Loving Memory
Regina Moore passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. A visitation will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Tate Mortuary, 110 South Main Street, Tooele, Utah. A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, 12:00 PM at Tate Mortuary, a viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:30 to 11:45 AM. Interment will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery. For a full obituary please go to Tatemortuary.com
. The Service will be live streamed by going to the following link. https://my.gather.app/remember/regina-moore