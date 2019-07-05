Reid Westley Tranter

1931 ~ 2019

Reid Westley Tranter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on May 4, 1931, to Frank and Lorene Tranter and was the youngest of 5 children. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Dean Naylor, on July 6, 1951. They were later sealed in the Jordan River Temple with their four children. One of Reid's proudest accomplishments was to serve his country during the Korean War. He stayed in the Air Force Reserves for 22 years. He was a humble kind man who treated everyone with great respect. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was always positive and never complained through his health struggles in his later years. One of the greatest challenges in his life was the loss of his dear wife on January 28, 2007, after 56 years of marriage. They did everything together. He became a great example to all of us in dealing with challenges in our lives. He loved and cherished his children and spent time with each of them.

Reid is survived by his children: Richard (Marianne), Brad (Linda), Laury (Kari), Kristi (Dwight) Searle; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Lenard Tranter.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Brownstone Chapel (725 E. 6410 So.) at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing from 6-8 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, and also from 12:00-12:45 pm on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 10600 South 1950 East, Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.



Published in Deseret News on July 5, 2019