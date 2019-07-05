Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM
Brownstone Chapel
725 E. 6410 So.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Brownstone Chapel
725 E. 6410 So.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reid Tranter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reid Westley Tranter


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reid Westley Tranter Obituary
Reid Westley Tranter
1931 ~ 2019
Reid Westley Tranter passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He was born in Salt Lake City on May 4, 1931, to Frank and Lorene Tranter and was the youngest of 5 children. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Dean Naylor, on July 6, 1951. They were later sealed in the Jordan River Temple with their four children. One of Reid's proudest accomplishments was to serve his country during the Korean War. He stayed in the Air Force Reserves for 22 years. He was a humble kind man who treated everyone with great respect. Everyone who knew him loved him. He was always positive and never complained through his health struggles in his later years. One of the greatest challenges in his life was the loss of his dear wife on January 28, 2007, after 56 years of marriage. They did everything together. He became a great example to all of us in dealing with challenges in our lives. He loved and cherished his children and spent time with each of them.
Reid is survived by his children: Richard (Marianne), Brad (Linda), Laury (Kari), Kristi (Dwight) Searle; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Lenard Tranter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Brownstone Chapel (725 E. 6410 So.) at 1:00 pm. There will be a viewing from 6-8 pm on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah, and also from 12:00-12:45 pm on Saturday at the church prior to the services. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 10600 South 1950 East, Sandy, Utah. For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
logo

Published in Deseret News on July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now