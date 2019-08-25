|
Rell Reynolds
1934 ~ 2019
Mom and I took a stroll down memory lane today, remembering all our fun times with our family. We laughed at the funny names for our favorite hike to Hot Dog Pass. Then it got me remembering our fishing trips to Cedar View, and the hunting trips with the boys... which put me at Junction with my rifle in my hand and a deer in my sights. That jogged my memory of all the great times I had working with boys in scouting. What an honor it was for me after many years of helping boys earn their Eagle Scouts to be awarded the Silver Beaver. One memory led to another, and I recalled volunteer work in the hospital and the temple. How grateful I am that our family is eternal, for we dearly love all our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. I've got to go now. My Heavenly Father and family are calling me.
Reo Rell Reynolds passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, August 22nd, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Hillcrest 5th Ward, 915 East 9045 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Interment, Farmington City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 25, 2019