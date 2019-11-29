|
Renee Reese Petersen Davis
Sept 12, 1935 ~ Nov 26, 2019
Renee Reese Petersen Davis passed away at Legacy of Sugarhouse in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with loving family by her side. She suffered from complications of Alzheimer's.
Renee was born September 12, 1935, in Brigham City, Utah, to Roland and Alta Reese. She was raised in Logan with her two sisters, Roberta and Ruthann in their loving family home. On June 3, 1957, she married her high school sweetheart, Wallace Petersen. After graduate school in Arizona they moved to Saratoga, California, where they would raise a family. Renee and Wally would later divorce but remained friends.
Renee graduated from Logan High School and subsequently Utah State University. She had a 30-year career teaching 1st and 2nd grade, leaving a legacy of love and learning with so many. Renee was obsessed with politics, the financial markets and fashion. She also loved to read and travel. She had many wonderful memories of trips with her family, sisters and special friends.
On March 29, 1991, Renee married Gordon Davis with whom she shared 9 years until his passing in 2010. Subsequently, she moved to Salt Lake City where she made new friends and spent the final years of her life.
Renee was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where she served in a variety of callings, including Relief Society President. She and Gordon served a mission in the Weber County Jail in Ogden, Utah.
Renee always said, "Never feel sorry for me, I have had a great life!"
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alta and Roland Reese, her sister, Roberta Neilsen, her first husband, Wallace Petersen and her second husband, Gordon Davis. She is survived by her sister Ruthann Reese (Bill Catambay) of Melbourne, Florida; two sons, Randall Petersen of Saratoga, California and Craig Petersen of Singapore and one daughter, Leslie Petersen Larson (Mike) of Mendon, Utah. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., viewing prior to service from 9:00 - 10:30 at the 14th Ward Chapel located at 142 W 200 N Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2019