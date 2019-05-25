Home

Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Viewing
Monday, May 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodland Hills Ward
640 South 750 East
Bountiful, UT
View Map
Retta Whiteman Critchley Obituary
Retta Whiteman Critchley was born August 25, 1940 to Joseph and Amy Whiteman in Blyth, Northumberland, England. She passed away in Bountiful, Utah on May 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Critchley, their four children, and 11 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah, on May 27, 2019, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be May 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the Woodland Hills Ward, 640 South 750 East in Bountiful. Friends may call before the service from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Full obituary and online condolences: www.russonmortuary.com/listings.
Published in Deseret News from May 25 to May 26, 2019
