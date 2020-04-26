|
Reva Whitehead Gardner
1925 ~ 2020
Reva Whitehead Gardner passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at the Beehive Assisted Living Home in Herriman, Utah with a beloved son and daughter in law and their children at her side. Though she could not see or hear very well in her later years, she had a wonderful memory of her life that she shared with friends and family when asked. She was born in Salt Lake City September 17, 1925 to her loving parents, Rennie Adolphus and Veda Terry Whitehead, being the youngest of four daughters.
She married Leonard E. Gardner August 17, 1943 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had 4 sons and 1 daughter. She spent her life as a mother, a wife, grandmother and friend to many. She served diligently in various positions in her Church throughout her life. Her hobbies included bowling, swimming, golf, drawing & painting pictures that she lovingly gave to family and others. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, ceramics and many other arts and crafts. She was always busy and always giving. In her later years she spent a lot of time crocheting dish cloths that she would give to everyone that knew her and then some. She was a loving caregiver for her husband who had alzheimers for many years before he passed.
Reva and her husband retired to St. George where they both had strong family ties. They worked as temple workers for about 20 years in the St. George Temple. They moved back to Salt Lake when her husband's health problems got too much to handle and lived with a son and his family until recently. She is survived by three sons, Steve (Carol Jean) Gardner, Rennie (Kay) Gardner, Joel (Melissa) Gardner and daughter Karolee (Curtis) Kaleikini and has 15 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren Another son, Kyle preceded her in death as well as her sisters, Vivian Price, Veda Jones, and Eunice Rich.
No memorial service is planned and Reva will be buried in the St. George Cemetery next to her husband at a time yet to be determined.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020