Murray, UT-Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother Reva Thompson Whitelock returned to our loving Heavenly Father on May 7, 2019. Reva was born in Levan, Utah on March 17, 1934 to Erick P. and Anna Marie Thompson. She was the fourth of five daughters.

Reva grew up on a large farm, which taught her hard work and frugal living. She graduated from Juab High School in Nephi, Utah and soon thereafter met her sweetheart Melvin Stewart Whitelock. They were married on June 26, 1954 and later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 17, 1964. Prior to Mel's passing in late 2011, they celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary.

Reva was always involved with her children and in helping neighbors or ward members. She served many years as a Primary or Sunday School teacher and as a Visiting Teacher. She was happiest when she could spend hours quilting with her friends, tending to her flowers, or showing kindness to animals. She loved watching sports with her husband, especially U of U basketball.

Reva is survived by her sister Nora; three children Karl (Kathleen) Whitelock, Dan (Kayleen) Whitelock, and Judy (Mike) Thomas; 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin, parents, sisters Ilene, Lucille, Deloris, and daughter-in-law Sara.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 18, 2019, Redwood Memorial Estates Mortuary, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan. A viewing with family and friends will commence one hour prior to the service.



