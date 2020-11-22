Rex B. Holt
1934 - 2020
Rex B. Holt passed away peacefully November 20, 2020 surrounded by his children.
He was born March 23, 1934 in South Jordan, Utah to Byrum Matthew Holt and Helen Bertoch. He was a lifelong resident of South Jordan. He was a member of the City Council and the South Jordan City Historical Committee.
He married Donna Jarman on November 10, 1951 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple November 10, 1956.
He was a Jordan High School graduate where he was a member of the football team. He graduated from LDS Business College, Brigham Young University and received his Masters Degree from the University of Utah.
He was a lifelong educator and was a professor of accounting at Salt Lake Community College. He was loved and respected by his peers and students.
His hobbies included fly fishing on the Provo River, hunting in the Oquirrh Mountains, and sporting events especially when his grandkids were playing. He was an avid Jazz fan and never missed watching a game. He loved BYU, especially BYU football and was true blue. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed farming in South Jordan.
He spent a lifetime of service for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a bishop, and in numerous bishoprics, as well as the High Council.
One of the most fulfilling experiences of his life was serving as a temple ordinance worker in the Jordan River Temple.
His greatest joy was his family. He loved his brothers and sisters and they could count on him for guidance and love. He was the patriarch of his children and grandchildren and respected and loved by them all.
He is survived by his children Christine (Les) Bundy of St. George, Dana (Lynn) Van Dyke, Ryan (Cindy) Holt, and Marianne (Kelly) Densley, all of South Jordan; 13 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, brother Don (Grace) Holt, sisters Nancy (Bruce) Cowdell, June (Sam) Pino. He was preceded in death by his wife Donna, his parents, his sister Renee, brother David, and granddaughter Morgan Holt.
Funeral services for immediate family only will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Service may be viewed online at www.jenkins-soffe.com
. Interment at South Jordan City Cemetery.