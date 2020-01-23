Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
288 West St. George Blvd.
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-4221
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Morningside 2nd Ward Chapel
881 South River Road
St. George, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Morningside 2nd Ward Chapel
881 South River Road
St. George, UT
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Cemetery
Mt. Pleasant, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rex Leatham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rex B. Leatham


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rex B. Leatham Obituary
1932 ~ 2020
St. George, Utah-Rex B. Leatham passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 in his home in St. George, Utah, at the age of 87. Born to Rex Alvin and Lizzie Ann Leatham on April 25,1932. He spent his childhood years in Park City and the Heber Valley, Utah. Rex dated his sweetheart, Carol Montgomery before his military service. They wrote letters in his absence and were married in the Salt Lake Temple, November 24,1954. They lived in Salt Lake City, Granger, and Midvale, where he worked as a pressman at Rocky Mountain Bank Note Company and eventually was promoted to management. In later years they moved to Mt. Pleasant, Utah. They were married 57 years at Carol's passing on July 6, 2008. After Carol's passing Rex moved to Hurricane, Utah where he met Mary Ann Wasserman. They were married in the St. George Temple November 22, 2014, and moved to St. George, Utah.
Rex was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. Many fond memories will be remembered of camping, family vacations, playing games, working on hobbies together, mealtimes, family gatherings, work projects and just being together. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many positions.
Rex could fix anything; he had a fun sense of humor with a mischievous laugh and was always happy. He took up the hobby of wood carving and through the years he carved many pieces that are enjoyed by all his friends and family. He entered five of his carvings in the Washington County Fair and got five blue ribbons. He enjoyed playing pool with anyone that stopped by and he enjoyed it even more when he won, which was more often than not.
Rex is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; his three children: Lynn Leatham (Peggy), Dixie Earl (Larry), Brenda Milne (Steve); stepson, Robert Snyder; and his two sisters, May and Margaret. He is a proud and loving Grandpa of 14 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; brother, Lysle; sister, Ann; and stepdaughter, Marlene Remington.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Morningside 2nd Ward Chapel, 881 South River Road, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to service, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Church.
Interment will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant, Utah.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rex's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metcalf Mortuary - St. George
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -