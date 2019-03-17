|
Rex Byron Morrill
1942 ~ 2019
Rex Byron Morrill, 76 years old of Sandy, Utah passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on March 12, 2019. He was born April 26, 1942 in Junction, Utah to Waldo and Inez Morrill. He married Bonnie M. Beck on May 23, 1961 and had 2 sons and a daughter, later divorced. He married Marilyn B. Reeves on September 29, 1984 and became a loving father to her son and 2 daughters.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at noon at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, Utah with interment at the Crescent Cemetery in Sandy, Utah, 11105 S. State St. The viewing will be held prior to services from 10-11:45 a.m. For a full obituary, visit www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019