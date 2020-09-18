1/1
Rex D. Adams
1936 - 2020
Rex D. Adams passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020, of natural causes. He was born on May 18, 1936 in Provo, UT to John Evans Adams and Harriet Young Adams. He married June Humphrey on March 29, 1958 and they were later sealed in the Manti Temple. They were blessed with 4 children, 12 grandchildren and 15 greatgrandchildren. He survived by the love of his life, June, his siblings JoAnn Zabriskie and Ladd Adams(Carol), all of his children and their spouses as well as the grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
A viewing will be held on September 19, from 1:00to 1:45 at the Gillies Funeral Chapel at 634 E 200 S in Brigham City. The celebration of life will be held at 2:00. For a full obituary, please go to
www.gfc-utah.com. Online streaming of the celebration can be viewed at https://my.gather.app/remember/rex-adams
Thank you for wearing a mask.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Gillies Funeral Chapel & Crematory
634 E 200 South
Brigham City, UT 84302-2712
(435) 723-5236
