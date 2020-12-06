1/2
Rex Earl Nielsen
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
"A True Champion & Covid-19 Ass-Kicker"
Rex was born in Pleasant Grove Utah in his family home on March 24, 1937. He was born to Clarence E. Nielsen & Doris Young Nielsen. He was the 3rd of 5 children. Emily, Clarence jr., (Rex), Dora Ann & Keith. Rex was also gifted with 3 half-brothers from his father first marriage. Edward, Leo and Blaine.
Rex married Kaye Christensen (1955-1960) and from that marriage he had two amazing children. He later married Janet Golightly (1961-1990), and together they had 3 beautiful daughters. At the time of his passing, Rex was married to Betty Johnson Nielsen; "the prettiest girl in their high school class." Rex & Betty were later sealed in the LDS temple, and Betty brought into their marriage three more wonderful children.
From a young age Rex started working with his family peddling fruit to make money. A tradition he learned from his Danish Grandparents who migrated to the United States. Rex loved sports in school and lettered in track, but the call of being a cowboy was much more exciting so off to a Ranch in Big Piney Wyoming is where he hitchhiked and spent his summers, until enlisting in the Navy. Rex served on The SS Laws Destroyer in the Korean War. He worked in the boiler room and proudly wore the ports he had visited tattooed on his leg.
Rex was an extremely talented man; he had a beautiful voice and there wasn't a musical instrument he couldn't play. He had the strong ability of being an incredible provider for his family and loved to spoil his girls. He worked in occupations such as a firefighter & welder where he would proudly take his family to Hogle Zoo to show them the hard work he'd accomplished welding the enclosures in the Primate exhibit. Ultimately his greatest passion for income was that of a truck driver. There wasn't a Peterbilt or Kenworth he didn't love. He knew every Highway & interstate in the US and loved to bring home treasures from such runs. Rex enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day saints and held many callings.
Rex is survived by his wife Betty J. Nielsen, his children Sawnya Russell, Jeanna (Robert) Dalton, Jodi (James) Williams and Earla (Craig) Keller. His Stepchildren Shelly (Greg) Beutler & Duane Berry. 16 grandchildren & 22 great-grandchildren. His sister DoraAnn (Wally) Peat, sister in law Darlene Phipps. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Donald, sister Emily, stepson Dale and all his beloved brothers.
A special Thank you to the staff at William Christofferson Veterans Care Center and to Canyon Hospice for the love & support they gave him during this pandemic. A special "wink" to his mushroom & nurse Jody.
Private family services will be held Monday December 07, 2020 with final internment at Camp Williams in Bluffdale.

Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2020.
December 5, 2020
He was the most polite man! I had to pleasure of serving him as a CNA at the Veterans Nursing home! He was a good man! We at the nursing home miss and love him so much! He would always ask me how my daughter was doing. He would always say” how’s our baby doing?”
Chelsea
Friend
December 4, 2020
Rex was my Brother in law. I loved him dearly, he was always so good to me. The last time that I saw him he told me that I needed to come home more often, a ticket home was always there for me. Rex loved my sister Betty and treated her well. They loved their many Dogs and gave them wonderful homes. Rex served our country with honor in the united States Navy. Rex was a hard worker and spent many miles on the road as a Truck Driver. Rex will be missed by all who loved him. Rest in peace, comforted by our Father in heaven. My God bless my Sister Betty and all of his family. I will miss you, love your Sister in law Darlene Phipps.
darlenejohnsonphipps
Family
