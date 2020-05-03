|
1926 ~ 2020
On April 27, 2020, Rex Garn Mabey, Sr., M.D., loving husband, grandfather, and the father of four children, passed away at the age of 93 due to natural causes in the home of his son, Garn, in Las Vegas, NV.
He was born on December 29, 1926 in Malad, Idaho to Orson Henry Mabey, Sr., M.D. and Esther Marie (Ford) Mabey.
Dr. Mabey grew up in Malad and was the youngest child. He had two older brothers and a sister. World War II broke out while he was in high school. He wanted to serve in the military, as his two older brothers were, but he was too young. His father required him to graduate from high school, so he completed his junior and senior year in one year and enlisted in the Navy. He served honorably and was released after the war was over.
He attended Brigham Young University and graduated from Utah State University.
He then went to work in Ogden, Utah at Hill Air Force Base in the engineering department.
While working, his father encouraged him to apply to medical school, which he did and was accepted. He graduated from Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, PA in 1956.
Upon graduating from medical school, Dr. Mabey completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Utah. It was during his residency that he met his sweetheart, Carma Mae Willis, who was working as a nurse. They met in a hospital and fell in love and decided to marry. They were married on June 8, 1957 in Elko, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on July 21, 1965.
He moved his family to Rexburg, Idaho, in 1962. There he started his medical practice and reared his family. He enjoyed his profession and was well respected in his field. In 1983, he decided on an adventure to practice medicine in Saudi Arabia. He and Carma moved together where he practiced medicine and she worked as a nurse. They loved their experience there.
While in Saudi Arabia, Carma developed a serious illness, and they returned back to Rexburg.
After Carma died on January 4, 1986, Dr. Mabey resumed his medical career working in the Middle East and in various places in Idaho and Wyoming. While working at the Wyoming State Mental Hospital, he fell in love again. There he met Peggy Skidmore Windchief, and they were married on March 1, 1997. He continued to work there until he retired at the age of 80 and moved to Mesquite, Nevada.
His passion was his family. He enjoyed camping in his pickup camper, fishing, and taking his family on vacations. Another love of his was raising Morgan horses.
He served in the Lions club and was active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held numerous callings in his church, but his favorite was that of a home teacher.
Dr. Mabey is preceded in death by his first wife, Carma Mae (Willis) Mabey; his father and mother; his brothers, Joseph Ford Mabey, M.D. and Orson Henry Mabey, Jr., M.D.; and his sister, Jean Mabey Barker.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his four children, Garn (Sheri), Michelle Summers (Brett), Brent (Nanette), and Alison Christofferson (Kerry); 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grand children.
There will be a viewing at Bountiful Lindquist Mortuary on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a graveside service at the Bountiful, Utah City Cemetery at 1:00 p.m..
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020