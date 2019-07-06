Lt. Col. Rex Stanton Petersen (Ret.)

1931 ~ 2019

Lt. Col. Rex S. Petersen passed at home surrounded by his family on July 2, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born to Norman Nis Petersen and Lilly Larsen on May 19, 1931 in Rawlins, Wyoming. Resided in Bair Oil, Wyoming until age 10 before moving to Salt Lake City, Utah for the remainder of his life.

Rex attended West High School becoming very involved with the ROTC program. Following High School, he enjoyed an appointment to West Point Military Academy, followed by the University of Utah and BYU. Shortly thereafter, Rex was drafted by the United States Army and served as a Paratrooper at Ft. Benning, Georgia 101st Airborne and attended Ranger training (Mess with the Best, Die like the Rest) during the Korean War. Rex's pride in the United States Military was something he carried throughout his life; serving as an Active Army Reservist for 32 years and was a graduate from the U.S. Military Command and General Staff College. Rex was employed by the Federal Government, stationed at Ft. Douglas.

Married to Joyce Sorensen-Petersen on April 26, 1957 in the Manti Utah Temple. Together Rex and Joyce raised two sons, Stanton Victor and Jason Rex Petersen. Rex was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survived by loving wife, Joyce; sons, Stanton and Jason (Tammy) Petersen; grandson, Jordan (Hannah) Petersen; sister, Norma Ann Blomquist; and brother-in-law, Glade V. Sorensen and family. Preceded in death by parents, Norman and Lilly; and brother, Victor R. Petersen.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Utah Veteran's Memorial Park, 17111 S. 1700 W., Bluffdale, UT. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT.



