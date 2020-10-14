Rhea Allen Petersen

1926 ~ 2020

Salt Lake City, Utah-Rhea Allen Petersen, our sweet, kind, loving mother passed away at the age of 94 at home due to cause's incident to age.

Rhea was born on March 10, 1926 in Price Utah, the third of four children, to Earl LeRoy Allen and Hazel Vera Winn Allen. She lived most of her life in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rhea married George Howard Vincent Jr. in 1949. He passed away in 1959. She married Don E. Petersen in 1965. He passed away in 1995.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings. Most recently, she devoted two days a week as a hostess at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and previously in the Church Office building. She enjoyed serving for 30 years, and made many dear friends through the years.

Rhea lightened the load of many throughout her life in service to her family, friends, and community. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was a wonderful homemaker and cook. Her encouraging words, happy disposition and her simple acts of kindness will be deeply missed by all. Her example, will forever encourage us to reach out to others and to be kind to everyone. The focus of Rhea's life, to the very end, was her family…We will all miss her so very much!

Rhea is survived by her children: Edward A. Vincent (Julia - deceased), Susan Campbell (Scott), Craig H. Vincent, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.

Due to current pandemic conditions, funeral services will be held privately.



