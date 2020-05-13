Home

RUSSON BROTHERS BOUNTIFUL MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Kaysville Cemetery
Rhea Christensen


1946 - 2020
Rhea Christensen Obituary
Rhea Christensen
1946~2020
Rhea JoAnne (Bingham) Christensen, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home in Layton, Utah on Sunday, May 10th, 2020. Daughter of Marlin Bingham and Elma (Christensen) Bingham, she was born February 18, 1946, in Blackfoot, Idaho. She is survived by three siblings: David Bingham, Janie Lamprecht, and Paul Bingham. She was married to the late H. Don Christensen of Rose, Idaho. They were the parents of four children: Kory Christensen, Kimberly Grant, Devin Christensen and Carrie Lyman. They have ten grandchildren.
In light of recent restrictions, funeral services will be postponed until later in the year and held as a memorial service. A graveside service with immediate family only will be held this coming Friday at 1 p.m. at the Kaysville Cemetery. Flowers not requested at this time. Online guestbook at www.RussonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 13, 2020
