Rhea Carlile Diamond
1925 ~ 2020
Rhea Carlile Diamond, 94, passed away on July 27, 2020, in East Millcreek, Utah. She was born on August 23, 1925, in Garfield, Utah, to Earl Neil and Lula Daybell Carlile. Her family moved to Heber City when she was a child. She graduated from Wasatch High School in 1943 where she was active in student government, dramatics, speech, and forensics. She met Cornell F. Diamond following his return from World War II, and they were married on October 3, 1945, in the Salt Lake Temple.
Rhea's parents were her heroes. They nurtured their children in a stable, loving home where they shared the principles of their pioneer heritage: peace, truth, and faith. The knowledge that her ancestors left comfortable lives in England and Scotland to pursue their faith provided Rhea with an unwavering testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Throughout her life, she held several church leadership positions and she served a stake mission in 1991.
At forty-two, she attended the University of Utah where she completed a BS in Elementary Education with a Certificate in Early Childhood, magna cum laude, 1971, and a MEd In Early Childhood Education, 1976. After Cornell's unexpected death, Rhea attended Brigham Young University where she completed an EdD in Curriculum and Instructional Science, 1986. She was a member of Phi Kappa Phi and Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Societies. For eighteen years, she was a beloved and talented educator at Woodstock Elementary School until her retirement in 1989.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and sewing. Her intricate needlework adorns the homes of family and friends.
She was so proud of her family-their close kinship as well as their academic and professional accomplishments. She is survived by sons and daughters Ann Diamond Harrison, Ken Earl Diamond, C.F. Diamond (Catherine), and Kathy Bell Diamond, eleven grandchildren, and twenty-one great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, her five siblings, and her son, Gregory C Diamond.
The Diamond Family wishes to offer sincere thanks to The Wentworth at East Millcreek for their tender care. We are also deeply grateful to the caretakers at Hospice of Utah; we are particular indebted to Alice, Norma, and Serena for their kind friendship.
Rhea's family honored her at a private graveside service on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Rhea's name to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge
in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Please visit rheadiamond.com
to view a tribute to a life well lived.