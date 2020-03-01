|
Rhoda Susan
Worley Ramsey
1926 ~ 2020
Rhoda Susan Worley Ramsey, age 93, died on February 29, 2020, not after having bid a grand slam at the bridge table, as desired, but after having bid a grand slam in life. Hers was a long and happy one, filled with people and laughter and kindness.
Rhoda was born on August 23, 1926, at Holy Cross Hospital, in Salt Lake City, to Charles Thomas Worley and Edith Hansen Worley. She was named after her two grandmothers.
She attended Wasatch Elementary, Bryant Jr. High, and East High, and then the University of Utah, where she was a proud member of Tri Delta for 75 years. Here she made life-long friends. Tri Delta had her love and loyalty until the very end.
Rhoda graduated from the U. in the Centennial Class of 1947, the first recipient of a degree in Journalism. As she frequently reminded her children, she graduated on Friday and began work at the Salt Lake Telegram on Monday.
In a history class at the university, she met a dashing former Air Force pilot, T. Upton Ramsey. He invited her to go to the "C.I." for a Coke. She skipped her Spanish 101 class to join him. She never learned Spanish. She and Uppy were married on December 29, 1948 and enjoyed 57 years of marriage.
In 1964, Rhoda began her legendary career in residential real estate, at Gump and Ayers. She was a natural. She loved Salt Lake and Utah and delighted in introducing newcomers to her beloved city. She was the secret weapon for companies and the U., when they were hoping to persuade a candidate to move to Salt Lake. A day in the car with Rhoda generally sealed the deal. She was the ultimate closer.
During her forty-year career in real estate, she sold more houses than we can count, but she remembered every client and every floor plan, and the name of each child. Her favorite sale was always that of a first home to a young couple.
In 1983, she, Georgia Ball, Jodie Bennion, Barbara Carrier, Sue Christensen, and Norine Foote started, "The Ramsey Group." They were the perfect women's team and set the standard for everyone in the real estate business.
Rhoda received many awards and accolades during her distinguished career including being the first woman to be awarded the Salt Lake Board of Realtors, "Salesman of the Year" award, in 1968. She received the Salt Lake Chamber's Athena Award and the University of Utah's Distinguished Alumna Award. She was especially proud to be ping pong champion of Bryant and of winning the Salt Lake Tribune Ski Championship.
Notwithstanding her demanding career, Rhoda always made time to volunteer: she was the Brownie leader for her girls; a puppeteer for the Jr. League; and an Olympic volunteer. She served on the boards of KUED, the Alumni Association, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts, Salt Lake Rotary, the Salt Lake Board of Health, Utah Opera, West One, and KSL, just to name a few.
Rhoda was a pioneer and blazed the trail for women in business in Utah. However, her proudest achievement was her long and happy marriage, and the products of that marriage: Rochelle, Lisa, and Tom. Nothing made her happier than time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving in Young Women, teaching Relief Society, and being the Primary chorister.
Rhoda belonged to The Country Club, and Town Club where she spent many happy hours at the bridge table. She enjoyed membership in Daria Book Club.
In addition to her family and her work, she loved music, art, travel, the Utes, the Jazz, Roger Federer, and all sports, but baseball and soccer. She read the paper every day and loved her Sunday NYT.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Charles, and husband, Uppy. She is survived by: Rochelle Warner (Homer); Lisa Adams (John); Tom Ramsey (Karma); grandchildren: Ramsey Warner (Katie); Jayne Pahnke (Ralph); Caroline Prince (Bryon); Abigail Wiest (Scott); Andrew Adams (Sarah); Catherine Wallis (Preston); William Adams (Danielle); Kaitlin Ramsey; great-grandchildren: Emmi, Van, Harry Warner; Jack, Calvin, Frances Dudley; Adrienne, India, Benjamin, Charles Pahnke; Franklin, Rowan, Celine Prince; Andrew, Peter, Jane, Ella Wiest; Elle Adams; James Wallis; Greta Rhoda Adams.
A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Federal Heights Ward, 1300 Fairfax Road, at 12 Noon. A visitation will be held the evening before from 6:00-8:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, and from 10:30-11:30 AM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to PBS Utah, Red Butte Garden, Utah Museum of Fine Arts, or just listen to classical music and think of Rhoda.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020