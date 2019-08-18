|
In Loving Memory
Richard A Stephen passed to the other side of the Veil on the morning of August 13, 2019 in his home in Mountain Green, Utah. Immediate family were present at his Passing, Richard had a brief fight with cancer which ended his life. Preceding him in death are his son Dennis Stephen, his son Brian Lee Stephen, his daughter Annette Marie Stephen, and grandson Jonathan Allen Stephen. Surviving Family are his wife Patricia Alene (Lorenz) Stephen, daughter Kelly Lynn (Stephen) Ghilarducci, son Robert Allen Stephen, Cheryl (Stephen) Rhea, Brother Alexander Lawrence (Larry) Stephen, granddaughter Veronica Ann Stephen, grandson Joseph Allen Stephen, granddaughter Jessica Ann Stephen.
Richard was well known for his sense of humor, calm welcoming spirit and overall good nature. He was an avid fisherman and at one time owned well over 20 fishing poles. He was an excellent bowler averaging 200 plus. He bowled in many leagues and was once asked to be on the PBA. He declined for his first love in sports which is Softball.
Richard holds numerous titles, awards, and achievements in Softball. He has won 10 National Tournaments, placed 2nd in the 1972 World Tournament in Manila, Philippines, and has pitched several no-hitters, his fast ball was clocked at 106 miles an hour in 1964 in Pensacola, Florida. He has two change up speeds, a half speed and three-quarter speed. All of these accomplishments were achieved despite his affliction with Polio.
In 1944, at the age of 13, Rich was paralyzed on his right side. In the hospital, Alexander Stephen (Rich's father) said to Rich, "The Doctors say you will never walk again, and we both know that is not true." Three months later Rich walked out of the Hospital without braces or crutches. Despite the absence of muscle in his right leg, he continued on with his love for life and sports. Many never knew he had polio.
A memorial service will be held on August 24th at 10 am in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building located at 5378 W Old Hwy Rd, Mountain Green, UT 84050.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Polio Survivors Association (http://www.polioassociation.org/index.html) or The (https://donate3.cancer.org/) or Stay in Softball (https://www.stayinsoftball.com/)
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019