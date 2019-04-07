Home

Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S 700 E
Draper, UT 84020
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Goff Mortuary
11859 S. 700 E.
Draper, UT
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Crescent 30th Ward
11000 S. 85 E.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Crescent 30th Ward
11000 S. 85 E.
View Map
Carl Richard Bishop, 81 of Sandy, Utah, left this earth surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Richard was born in Mutual, Utah near Helper to Bernice Eilizabeth Graham Bishop and Willie Henry Bishop on November 8, 1937. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Steadman Bishop; children, Kjersti Jarman (Todd), Wayne Bishop (Shawni), Kimberlee Robbins; 11 grandchildren (1 deceased). Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Crescent 30th Ward, 11000 S. 85 E. There will be a viewing at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 S. 700 E., Draper, Utah from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on April 8th and preceding the services from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019
