Richard Brian Bosworth

1979 ~ 2019

On Saturday, June 29, 2019, Richard Brian Bosworth, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Rick was born on June 17, 1959, in Ogden, Utah. He married Sherri Lynn Daines on July 3, 1979 and together they have three children, Brian, Maegan, and Justin. They were sealed together for all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on April 6, 1982.

Rick was a hard worker from an early age. As a boy he worked in a pie shop and even on a pineapple farm in Hawaii. After graduating from the University of Utah, he began his career as a successful underwriter at Surety Life. His career then took him to Nebraska where he worked for Lincoln Benefit Life before becoming a part of the Allstate family.

Rick was passionate about his interests. He loved camping, photography, antique cars, 3-D printing, anything radio-controlled, and rocketry. In fact, Rick and his friends shot rockets as high as 25,000 feet- not many people have hobbies that require FAA clearance. Two of his favorite sayings: "Actually, I AM a rocket scientist" and "I love the smell of ammonium perchlorate in the morning."

Technically this is Rick's second funeral because for his 30th birthday, when he was feeling a bit uncomfortable with the idea of getting so old, his loving but at times very playful wife Sherri orchestrated a surprise "Over The Hill" birthday in which he came home to a house full of family and friends dressed in black, a cake with his face on it except he was photoshopped to have a bald head (an amazing feat back in the days before 'photoshopped' was a verb!), and a plastic skeleton in a black wood coffin wearing his lifeguard clothes.

Rick was preceded to heaven by his parents, Verl and Alta Bosworth, by his half-siblings, Jerry and Duane, and by his in-laws, Sheridan and Nancy Daines. He is survived by his loving wife Sherri; his three children Brian, Maegan, and Justin (Kate Williamson); and three grandchildren, Asher, Merrick, and Laurel. He is also survived by brothers and sisters Susan Verhoef, Debra (Mike) Venable, Lee Barrett, and Brent (Margaret) Bosworth, and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends may gather this Friday July 5, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary at 727 N 400 E Bountiful, Utah 84010. Funeral services will be held Saturday July 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Bountiful East Stake Center at 650 E 2150 S followed by interment that afternoon at Preston Cemetery in Idaho. There will also be a Celebration of Rick's life generously hosted by his Allstate family in Lincoln Nebraska on Saturday July 20th. And his rocket buddies are planning a special rocket launch in his honor as well. The details of these events will be announced shortly.

Flowers may be sent to the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary or the family also welcomes donations of any kind to the Nebraska Community Blood Bank (https://www.ncbb.org/) where Rick was known for being part of the few members of the "Gallon Club," having given away 7.5 gallons or 59 units of blood, an impressive milestone, many of which were double red cell donations used for trauma victims, as well as those fighting cancer and chronic diseases.

The family would like to thank the compassionate and tireless caregivers at Bryant East Medical Center for all of their care and support of dear Rick "the Stud" before he was discharged to Heaven.

Published in Deseret News on July 4, 2019