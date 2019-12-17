|
Richard Burton Mackay
1932~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Richard Burton Mackay passed away peacefully at home on December 15, 2019. Dick was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on April 3, 1932 to Walter Scott Mackay and Merelda Burton. He was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Dick and his wife Pat started their love affair of 71 years as teenagers in Yalecrest Ward. She preceded him in death Feb 2019. They were married for 66 years. They are now joyfully reunited.
Dick was a consummate teacher of all the things he enjoyed and participated in. He not only excelled at many activities, but he loved sharing his skills and knowledge so others could learn and love them too.
Dick was passionate about many different sports and outdoor activities, and he became proficient at anything he put his mind to. Some of these activities were snow and water skiing, golf, motorcycling, biking, fishing and river rafting. He was All-Church in Baseball, Basketball and Volleyball. Dick especially excelled at snow skiing and participated in it as a young teenager up until the age of 85.
People loved to be around Dick for his contagious sense of humor. He always had a great story to tell. He had a kind and loving manner. Dick will be remembered for his positive outlook and never giving up.
Dick's influence on young men is still being felt to this day. He was a Young Men's leader for 35 years. He not was not only their leader, but continued lasting friendships through their adulthood.
Dick was a skilled craftsman in many areas. While in his 20's he built a beautiful, mahogany ski boat that became the center of family memories. Adventures included The Sea of Cortez, the Puget Sound Locks, and nearly every lake in Utah. He was a skilled woodworker and upholsterer. His kids believed he could do anything, including putting stitches in the family dog on the laundry room table.
Dad's philosophy was "word hard, play hard" and he excelled at both. His work career was vast, and included many years at Standard Oil, Affiliated Metals, and the last 21 years was spent in medical specialty sales. He was not only a very successful salesperson, but gained lifelong friendships with those he served.
He is survived by his brother Walt Mackay, 3 children: Penny (Robin) Perkins, Richard T. Mackay, and Patrice (Dwight) Hansen. He has 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Wed, Dec. 18, 2019 from 6 - 7:30 pm at the Yalecrest Ward, 1035 S. 1800 E. SLC, UT. Funeral Services will be held Thurs, Dec 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm at the same location. There will be a viewing prior to the services from 10-11:30 am. Condolences may be expressed on www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 17, 2019