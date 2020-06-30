Dick was truly one of the nicest, best guys in the world! We are so glad that we lived in Fruitland and got to know him, and that our friendship continues to this day. He was so willing to help us at the ranch with the cattle and sprinkler system. His easy-going demeanor and pleasant personality were some of his wonderful traits, making him an all-around great guy. Our love and sympathy to Ellen and his family. We'll miss you Dick.

Donna and Johnny Wetsel

Friend