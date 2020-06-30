1963 ~ 2020
Heaven gained a special spirit on Jun 27, 2020. Dick was born March 28, 1940 to David and Louise Crowton in Provo, Utah. Married Sondra Chiles March 1, 1963 who later passed away. He married Ellen Fox Warr October 6, 1984. Combined they had 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dick had 2 siblings and was preceded in death by Sondra, his parents, a granddaughter and a great grandson. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 at 2pm at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. After the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at 5pm at the Mickel's home at 14752 South 2600 West, Bluffdale UT.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 30, 2020.