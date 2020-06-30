Richard Charles (Dick) Crowton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1963 ~ 2020
Heaven gained a special spirit on Jun 27, 2020. Dick was born March 28, 1940 to David and Louise Crowton in Provo, Utah. Married Sondra Chiles March 1, 1963 who later passed away. He married Ellen Fox Warr October 6, 1984. Combined they had 6 children, 17 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Dick had 2 siblings and was preceded in death by Sondra, his parents, a granddaughter and a great grandson. A graveside service will be held Thursday July 2, 2020 at 2pm at Valley View Memorial Park 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, UT. After the graveside service, a celebration of life will be held at 5pm at the Mickel's home at 14752 South 2600 West, Bluffdale UT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 29, 2020
Dick was truly one of the nicest, best guys in the world! We are so glad that we lived in Fruitland and got to know him, and that our friendship continues to this day. He was so willing to help us at the ranch with the cattle and sprinkler system. His easy-going demeanor and pleasant personality were some of his wonderful traits, making him an all-around great guy. Our love and sympathy to Ellen and his family. We'll miss you Dick.
Donna and Johnny Wetsel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved