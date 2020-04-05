Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ekins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Charles Ekins


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Charles Ekins Obituary
Richard Charles Ekins
1950 ~ 2020
Richard Charles Ekins, 69, died April 1, 2020 in Provo, Utah, of causes unrelated to Covid-19. He was born Sept. 11, 1950, SLC, Utah, to V. Ross Ekins, Jr. and Soni Orme Ekins. Although he dealt with behavioral health issues in his later years, Richard enjoyed a loving relationship with connected family members and friends. A "gentle giant," Richard will be remembered for his captivating laugh and wonderful sense of humor as well as his often whimsical metal sculptures. Like his father, he had a passion for fishing. An Eagle Scout, Richard graduated from Skyline H.S. in 1969, attended the U and received degrees from SLCC in business management ('73) and welding ('95). He is survived by former spouses Susan Kay Howell and Janice Stuart; his children, Rikki Su Nash and Amanda Payne; his grandchildren RyLee, MayCee, and BayLee Nash and Tyler, Lexie and Katelyn Payne; his brothers, Roger, David and James and his mother. No memorial services will be possible, but Richard will long remain a fond memory among those who knew and loved him. "'Til we meet again."
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -