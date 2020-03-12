|
1945 ~ 2020
In the early morning hours of Saturday, March 7, Richard Charles Heaton passed away peacefully. Rick was dearly loved by all, but will especially be missed by his wife of 54 years Nita, sons Jason (Julia) and Kasey (Susie) and his grandchildren Alyssa, Emily, Colt, Jacob, Ryan, Sophia, Hannah, and Amelia.
Rick had an unmatched zest for life and was always the life of the party. If you met him - you loved him and he loved you. With his great smile and happy demeaner, he had a genuine way of connecting with people, making each person feel valued and needed. He worked hard running his own successful concrete business. Rick was known for his beautiful and superior cement work. He did not quit until the job was done right. As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, he fulfilled many callings throughout his life, most recently as a service missionary on Temple Square in Salt Lake City. Rick's greatest happiness was his family. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in their endeavors; always watching and encouraging each of them. He worked hard his whole life and sacrificed for those that he loved. He served his neighbors and family on a daily basis. He was generous, kind and he truly lived his life to the fullest. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be Friday March 13th at 10:00 AM. Viewing Service will be held on Thursday evening from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Friday morning from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM. All services will be held at the Brookshire Ward Meeting House at 3487 South 1300 East Salt Lake City Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020