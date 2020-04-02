|
Richard Craig Hutchison
1954 - 2020
Murray, UT-After a courageous battle with brain cancer, our sweet husband, father, grandpa, son, brother, and uncle passed away on March 30th, 2020.
Richard was born on April 22, 1954 to Richard and Darlene (Chidester) Hutchison in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Granger and had a happy childhood with his five siblings and a neighborhood full of friends. He attended Granger High School and, upon graduation, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Brazil Porto Alegre Mission. After his mission, he attended the U of U where he worked as hard as he skied. Upon graduating with his degree, he went on to the U of U law school. He spent the majority of his career negotiating interstate tax laws as a founder of HCH Transportation Advisors.
On March 14, 1978, Rich was sealed to Debra Ann Strong in the Salt Lake Temple. He and Deb settled their family in Murray, where they raised their four children. He cherished Deb and adored his family. Deb and he loved nothing more than a good trip to Disneyland and Lake Powell. Rich and Deb loved traveling and exploring new places together. Their home was a place of love with doors open to anyone from missionaries to family and friends. Everyone felt loved and welcomed in their home.
Rich exemplified being a father, husband, and grandpa in every way. If it were up to Rich, he would spend every minute with Deb, his kids, and grandkids. He delighted in spinning them as fast as possible on the teacups, pushing them endlessly on swings, hiking, spending countless hours coaching little league, jumping on the trampoline, teaching them to ski (whether they wanted to learn or not), and attending every recital you can imagine. There are so many memories of family parties, dinners, and playing games - Rich was a fierce competitor and very knowledgeable about many subjects.
Rich was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. During his life, he held numerous callings that allowed him to serve and testify of his favorite topic in the world: the Book of Mormon. Rich was a humble, spiritual giant. He was called as a bishop of the Murray 15th Ward and served faithfully for six years. His true passion was sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. With his wife, he served as the mission president in Rosario, Argentina from 2005-2008. He dearly loved the Argentine people and his missionaries. Not only did he preach the gospel, but helped many young men and women develop a deep love for their Savior. At the time of his cancer diagnosis, he was serving as the stake president of the Murray Parkway Stake, where he especially loved greeting members, supporting the bishops, and preparing missionaries. Rich was genuinely interested in and cared for everyone he met-whether they were in his stake, standing in line at Disneyland, or on the chairlift at Alta.
He is survived by his wife and four children, Katie (Richard) Irion, Andrew (Katie), Emily (Eddie) King, and Stewart (Jessica) and 10 beautiful grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Darlene, two brothers Scott (Susie) and Christopher (Rose), sister Julie Hatch, and mother-in-law, Sue Strong. He is preceded in death by his dad, two sisters, father-in-law, and brother-in-law.
There will be a private graveside service. A memorial will be held and announced at a later date when we can gather properly. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
If Rich had a message for anyone reading his obituary, it would be to read the Book of Mormon in order to draw closer to Christ.
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020