Richard (Dick) Dallas North
1938~2019
West Valley City, UT-Richard (Dick) Dallas North, was born to Dallas Warren and Mary Smith North on October 7, 1938. He passed away May 19, 2019 due to heart failure. He left this world at home surrounded by his loved ones.
A viewing will be held on May 28 from 6-8 PM and May 29 10-10:45 prior to the funeral services at 11 AM at Copperhills Stake Center, 6710 W 4145 S. Funeral under the direction of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. To view the complete obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/richard-dick-dallas-north/
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019